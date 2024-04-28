IGP Islamabad Performs Duty Even On Sunday
Umer Jamshaid Published April 28, 2024 | 08:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, remained present in the field even on Sunday and issued instructions to officers on various matters.
A police spokesman said on Sunday that the IGP visited various checkpoints and issued special instructions to police officers to ensure better performance of their duties.
He also met with traffic staff and directed them to maintain smooth traffic flow on roads and to interact with citizens courteously.
The IGP commended the efforts of traffic officers in ensuring traffic flow during rain and announced commendation certificates and rewards for them.
Additionally, important meetings were also held at the Central Police Office (CPO).
On this occasion, the IGP Islamabad said that police would remain vigilant day and night, seven days a week in order to maintain peace in the city.
He emphasized that their Primary responsibility is the protection of the lives and property of the citizens, and will utilize all resources to maintain it.
