Open Menu

IGP Islamabad Performs Duty Even On Sunday

Umer Jamshaid Published April 28, 2024 | 08:20 PM

IGP Islamabad performs duty even on Sunday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, remained present in the field even on Sunday and issued instructions to officers on various matters.

A police spokesman said on Sunday that the IGP visited various checkpoints and issued special instructions to police officers to ensure better performance of their duties.

He also met with traffic staff and directed them to maintain smooth traffic flow on roads and to interact with citizens courteously.

The IGP commended the efforts of traffic officers in ensuring traffic flow during rain and announced commendation certificates and rewards for them.

Additionally, important meetings were also held at the Central Police Office (CPO).

On this occasion, the IGP Islamabad said that police would remain vigilant day and night, seven days a week in order to maintain peace in the city.

He emphasized that their Primary responsibility is the protection of the lives and property of the citizens, and will utilize all resources to maintain it.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Traffic Nasir Sunday All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024

12 hours ago
 Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the se ..

Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the second consecutive day

21 hours ago
 Babar, bowlers help Pakistan level series 2-2 agai ..

Babar, bowlers help Pakistan level series 2-2 against New Zealand

21 hours ago
 Attack in restive Chilean province leaves three po ..

Attack in restive Chilean province leaves three police officers dead

21 hours ago
 PM, Saudi Royal court advisor discuss ways to boos ..

PM, Saudi Royal court advisor discuss ways to boost economic ties

21 hours ago
England clinch third successive Women's Six Nation ..

England clinch third successive Women's Six Nations Grand Slam

21 hours ago
 DC Bahawalnagar leads fight for fair bread prices

DC Bahawalnagar leads fight for fair bread prices

21 hours ago
 Sheffield Utd relegated from Premier League

Sheffield Utd relegated from Premier League

21 hours ago
 02 proclaimed offenders arrested by Wah Police

02 proclaimed offenders arrested by Wah Police

21 hours ago
 Pakistan level T20I series with nine-run victory o ..

Pakistan level T20I series with nine-run victory over New Zealand

21 hours ago
 Minister meets Chinese Consul General, discusses b ..

Minister meets Chinese Consul General, discusses bilateral cooperation, Chinese ..

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan