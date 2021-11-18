UrduPoint.com

IGP Pin Badges Of SP To Two Police Officers

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 06:11 PM

IGP pin badges of SP to two police officers

Inspector General of Police Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman on Thursday pinned the badges of SP rank to two newly promoted officers earlier serving as DSPs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman on Thursday pinned the badges of SP rank to two newly promoted officers earlier serving as DSPs.

The IGP pinned the badges in a graceful ceremony to newly promoted SPs including Tahir Khan and Muhammad Uqab. DG Safe City Muhammad Saleem, DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kasuar, DIG (Headquarters) Kamran Adil, AIG (Establishment) Naveed Atif, SSP (Operations) Syed Ali Akbar Shah and SSP (CTD) Jameel Zafar Malik and other police officials also present on the occasion.

The police chief congratulated the promoted officers and appreciated their services for the police.

He hoped for their further effective role in ensuring efficient policing.

The IGP said that responsibilities of promoted officers had increased and they had to work with more dedication to accomplish their task.

He hoped for their better output in future and urged them to work hard for relief to people and protection to the lives and property of citizens.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police

Recent Stories

PCB seeks permission from BCB over hoisting nation ..

PCB seeks permission from BCB over hoisting national flag

20 minutes ago
 Anwar Gargash meets with EU official

Anwar Gargash meets with EU official

28 minutes ago
 Infinix NOTE 11 with 6.7” AMOLED Display is avai ..

Infinix NOTE 11 with 6.7” AMOLED Display is available for pre-orders on Xpark

32 minutes ago
 NEPRA chairman urges power sectors companies to im ..

NEPRA chairman urges power sectors companies to improve performance in Health, S ..

2 minutes ago
 PTI fulfills its promise of making electoral proce ..

PTI fulfills its promise of making electoral process transparent: Saleem Rehman

2 minutes ago
 'Allegory': Retracing interfaith coexistence throu ..

'Allegory': Retracing interfaith coexistence through Guru Nanak's footsteps

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.