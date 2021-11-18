IGP pin badges of SP to two police officers

Inspector General of Police Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman on Thursday pinned the badges of SP rank to two newly promoted officers earlier serving as DSPs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman on Thursday pinned the badges of SP rank to two newly promoted officers earlier serving as DSPs.

The IGP pinned the badges in a graceful ceremony to newly promoted SPs including Tahir Khan and Muhammad Uqab. DG Safe City Muhammad Saleem, DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kasuar, DIG (Headquarters) Kamran Adil, AIG (Establishment) Naveed Atif, SSP (Operations) Syed Ali Akbar Shah and SSP (CTD) Jameel Zafar Malik and other police officials also present on the occasion.

The police chief congratulated the promoted officers and appreciated their services for the police.

He hoped for their further effective role in ensuring efficient policing.

The IGP said that responsibilities of promoted officers had increased and they had to work with more dedication to accomplish their task.

He hoped for their better output in future and urged them to work hard for relief to people and protection to the lives and property of citizens.