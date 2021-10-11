IGP stresses completing policemen recruitment process

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan Monday expressed concern over delay in written test of those clearing the physical test in the second phase of new recruitment.

He said that test date for written examination should be announced immediately, and the remaining stages of recruitment should be completed as soon as possible in a transparent manner. He said a committee, headed by Additional IG Establishment, for selection of testing methods should complete the phase and announce the date for the written examination.

He was presiding over a meeting to review progress on the new recruitment in the police force at Central Police Office here.

Additional IG Establishment Ali Amir Malik told the IGP that corona epidemic and the choice of testing method to make the test more transparent were causing delay in written test of new personnel and discussions with various companies were in the final stages to make the written test on merit.

DIG Establishment Maqsood Al Hassan, DIG Operations Sajid Kayani, AIG Inspection Shoaib Khurram Janbaz, SSP Operations Lahore, Ismail-ur-Rehman Kharak and other officers were also present in the meeting.