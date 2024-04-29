IHC Adjourns PTI Founder's Bail Plea
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 29, 2024 | 08:24 PM
The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday adjourned hearing of a bail petition of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder in 190 million pounds Al-Qadir Trust scam case
IHC bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri heard the bail petition.
Defence lawyers Barrister Salman Safdar and Shehbaz Khosa appeared before the court, while National Accountability Court Prosecutor Amjad Pervaiz could not attend the proceedings.
The defence lawyer adopted the stance that the court did not announce any decision in the bail petition despite conducting 10 hearings.
The court observed that it would announce the verdict on next date of hearing if the respondent's lawyer did not appear.
