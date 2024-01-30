IHC dismisses pleas against jail trial of Toshakhana, £190 mln scam cases

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday dismissed the pleas of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) founder, challenging the jail trial of Toshakhana case and the 190-million-pound scam reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday dismissed the pleas of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) founder, challenging the jail trial of Toshakhana case and the 190-million-pound scam reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The decision was announced by the IHC bench comprising Chief Justice Amir Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri.

The detailed reasoning would be issued later in the written verdict.