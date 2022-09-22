ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday postponed the indictment of Chairman PTI Imran Khan till October 3, in contempt of court case after he verbally apologized on his threatening remarks for a woman judge.

The court directed Imran Khan to submit an affidavit regarding his statement and said that further case would be proceeded in light of it (affidavit).

Former prime minister Imran Khan appeared before the five-member bench of IHC headed by Chief Justice Athar Minallah and comprising Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani, Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri and Justice Baber Sattar.

As the hearing begin, Imran Khan arrived at court rostrum and said that he was ready to visit the woman judge Zeba Chaudhry to clarify his position and extend apology as he had no intention to threat the additional session judge.

He assured the bench that he would not do such act again in the future.

The PTI chief said that he always talk about rule of law and had been struggling for 26 years for independence of judiciary in the country.

If the court thought he had crosses the line then he wanted to explain that he had not given the threatening remarks intentionally instead he had talk about a legal action against the said judge in public rally, Imran Khan added.

He said that he had realized the seriousness of the matter as the case proceeding moved forward.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah remarked that the court appreciated the act of PTI chief for withdrawing his words about the judge.

He said that the court was not framing charges against him today.

The chief justice remarked that they did not encourage contempt of court cases but the way PTI chief gave remarks in public gathering was a serious matter.

The court instructed Imran Khan to submit affidavit regarding his apology and adjourned hearing of the case.

It may be mentioned here that the IHC had served a show-cause notice to Imran Khan on his remarks about the woman judge.

The court previously twicely expressed dissatisfaction over the comments submitted by PTI chief in this case and fixed this day to frame charges against him.