UrduPoint.com

IHC Postpones Imran's Indictment After He Apologizes His Words About Judge

Sumaira FH Published September 22, 2022 | 04:10 PM

IHC postpones Imran's indictment after he apologizes his words about judge

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday postponed the indictment of Chairman PTI Imran Khan till October 3, in contempt of court case after he verbally apologized on his threatening remarks for a woman judge.

The court directed Imran Khan to submit an affidavit regarding his statement and said that further case would be proceeded in light of it (affidavit).

Former prime minister Imran Khan appeared before the five-member bench of IHC headed by Chief Justice Athar Minallah and comprising Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani, Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri and Justice Baber Sattar.

As the hearing begin, Imran Khan arrived at court rostrum and said that he was ready to visit the woman judge Zeba Chaudhry to clarify his position and extend apology as he had no intention to threat the additional session judge.

He assured the bench that he would not do such act again in the future.

The PTI chief said that he always talk about rule of law and had been struggling for 26 years for independence of judiciary in the country.

If the court thought he had crosses the line then he wanted to explain that he had not given the threatening remarks intentionally instead he had talk about a legal action against the said judge in public rally, Imran Khan added.

He said that he had realized the seriousness of the matter as the case proceeding moved forward.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah remarked that the court appreciated the act of PTI chief for withdrawing his words about the judge.

He said that the court was not framing charges against him today.

The chief justice remarked that they did not encourage contempt of court cases but the way PTI chief gave remarks in public gathering was a serious matter.

The court instructed Imran Khan to submit affidavit regarding his apology and adjourned hearing of the case.

It may be mentioned here that the IHC had served a show-cause notice to Imran Khan on his remarks about the woman judge.

The court previously twicely expressed dissatisfaction over the comments submitted by PTI chief in this case and fixed this day to frame charges against him.

Related Topics

Hearing Imran Khan Chief Justice Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Contempt Of Court Visit Independence May October Women Islamabad High Court Court

Recent Stories

Bilawal says IMF should discuss new terms after fl ..

Bilawal says IMF should discuss new terms after floods devastation in Pakistan

11 minutes ago
 Man refuses to bury raped daughter till justice

Man refuses to bury raped daughter till justice

36 minutes ago
 SC again suggests PTI to return to parliament

SC again suggests PTI to return to parliament

3 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Meets with Minister of Forei ..

OIC Secretary-General Meets with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of ..

3 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Meets with Minister of Forei ..

OIC Secretary-General Meets with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of ..

3 hours ago
 Monster flood devastated 80 % rice in Sindh and 60 ..

Monster flood devastated 80 % rice in Sindh and 60 % in South Punjab: Shahzad Al ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.