IHC Reserves Decision Regarding Physical Remand Of Two Lawyers

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 03rd May 2021 | 06:40 PM

IHC reserves decision regarding physical remand of two lawyers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday reserved its judgment on an appeal of prosecution seeking more physical remand of lawyers in IHC building attack case.

A division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani heard the case challenging the decision of Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) rejecting the request for more physical remand.

During hearing, State Counsel Danial Hassan adopted the stance that a witness had told that the two lawyers including Tasadaq Hanif and Hammad Dar had tried to snatch gun from a personnel.

He prayed the court to grant physical remand for more investigation.

The court observed that the prosecution had already obtained around one-month remand of the accused and noted that it was filing this application just now while the ATC had rejected the request on March 22.

The state counsel said that the appeal was filed after the approval of commissioner office.

Latif Khosa said that no lawyer was armed during the incident. After this, the court reserved decision on the matter.

