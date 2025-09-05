IHC Schedules Hearing Of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s Release Case For Sept 10
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 05, 2025 | 01:31 PM
Court forms larger bench and issues notice to the parties for next date of hearing
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 5th, 2025) In a major development regarding the petition for Dr. Aafia Siddiqui's release, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday scheduled a hearing for September 10 and issued the case list accordingly.
The Islamabad High Court is also reviewing contempt of court notices against the Prime Minister and Cabinet members for failing to comply with judicial orders in this matter.
The court has formed a four-member larger bench to hear the case, which will be headed by Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir.
Justices Khadim Hussain Soomro, Azam Khan and Raja Inam Amin Minhas are the other members of the bench.
Earlier, on September 1, Justice Inam Amin Minhas had sent the case file to the Chief Justice, recommending the formation of a larger bench.
Previously, the case was being heard in the court of Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan, who had issued contempt of court notices to the Prime Minister and Cabinet members during the last hearing.
However, following Justice Sardar Ijaz’s appointment to a special division bench for tax cases, the cases previously under his single bench were reassigned to other judges.
Recent Stories
IHC schedules hearing of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s release case for Sept 10
Pakistani Singer Quratulain Balouch injured in bear attack
Punjab PDMAs issues alert for 10th Monsoon spell, predicts heavy rainfalls, floo ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2025
CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif Directs to Take Strict Measures to Maintain Prices of Whe ..
Gold prices remain steady at record level in Pakistan
Actress Momina Iqbal criticizes politicians over flood response
Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar challenges 26th constitutional amendment in SC
Floods submerge vast areas as Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej rivers overflow
Pakistan, China agree to deepen ties, fast-track CPEC projects
Hazrat Mian Mir’s Urs celebrated with respect, devotion
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IHC schedules hearing of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s release case for Sept 104 minutes ago
-
KP's luminous tribute to holy Prophet (PBUH) on eve of Miladun Nabi celebrations5 minutes ago
-
Haidri calls for APC to resolve Balochistan’s issues16 minutes ago
-
OGRA Peshawar endorsement team, district administration conduct joint operation in Peshawar16 minutes ago
-
NA condemns Quetta terrorist attack, calls for justice16 minutes ago
-
Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) observed at Drug Rehabilitation Center16 minutes ago
-
Expert encourage community support for 'Free Cervical Cancer Vaccination Drive from Sept 15-27'26 minutes ago
-
Govt. committed to safeguarding interests G-13 sector allottees. Pirzada26 minutes ago
-
Polio eradication drive successfully concludes in AJK36 minutes ago
-
Seven water thieves held36 minutes ago
-
Five arrested,kites recovered36 minutes ago
-
10 power pilferers held45 minutes ago