IHC schedules hearing of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s release case for Sept 10

(@Abdulla99267510)

Court forms larger bench and issues notice to the parties for next date of hearing

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 5th, 2025) In a major development regarding the petition for Dr. Aafia Siddiqui's release, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday scheduled a hearing for September 10 and issued the case list accordingly.

The Islamabad High Court is also reviewing contempt of court notices against the Prime Minister and Cabinet members for failing to comply with judicial orders in this matter.

The court has formed a four-member larger bench to hear the case, which will be headed by Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir.

Justices Khadim Hussain Soomro, Azam Khan and Raja Inam Amin Minhas are the other members of the bench.

Earlier, on September 1, Justice Inam Amin Minhas had sent the case file to the Chief Justice, recommending the formation of a larger bench.

Previously, the case was being heard in the court of Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan, who had issued contempt of court notices to the Prime Minister and Cabinet members during the last hearing.

However, following Justice Sardar Ijaz’s appointment to a special division bench for tax cases, the cases previously under his single bench were reassigned to other judges.