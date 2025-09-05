Open Menu

IHC Schedules Hearing Of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s Release Case For Sept 10

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 05, 2025 | 01:31 PM

IHC schedules hearing of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s release case for Sept 10

Court forms larger bench and issues notice to the parties for next date of hearing

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 5th, 2025) In a major development regarding the petition for Dr. Aafia Siddiqui's release, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday scheduled a hearing for September 10 and issued the case list accordingly.

The Islamabad High Court is also reviewing contempt of court notices against the Prime Minister and Cabinet members for failing to comply with judicial orders in this matter.

The court has formed a four-member larger bench to hear the case, which will be headed by Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir.

Justices Khadim Hussain Soomro, Azam Khan and Raja Inam Amin Minhas are the other members of the bench.

Earlier, on September 1, Justice Inam Amin Minhas had sent the case file to the Chief Justice, recommending the formation of a larger bench.

Previously, the case was being heard in the court of Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan, who had issued contempt of court notices to the Prime Minister and Cabinet members during the last hearing.

However, following Justice Sardar Ijaz’s appointment to a special division bench for tax cases, the cases previously under his single bench were reassigned to other judges.

Related Topics

Hearing Chief Justice Prime Minister Contempt Of Court Aafia Siddiqui September Islamabad High Court Cabinet Court

Recent Stories

IHC schedules hearing of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s re ..

IHC schedules hearing of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s release case for Sept 10

4 minutes ago
 Pakistani Singer Quratulain Balouch injured in bea ..

Pakistani Singer Quratulain Balouch injured in bear attack

13 minutes ago
 Punjab PDMAs issues alert for 10th Monsoon spell, ..

Punjab PDMAs issues alert for 10th Monsoon spell, predicts heavy rainfalls, floo ..

21 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2025

5 hours ago
 CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif Directs to Take Strict Meas ..

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif Directs to Take Strict Measures to Maintain Prices of Whe ..

12 hours ago
Gold prices remain steady at record level in Pakis ..

Gold prices remain steady at record level in Pakistan

19 hours ago
 Actress Momina Iqbal criticizes politicians over f ..

Actress Momina Iqbal criticizes politicians over flood response

19 hours ago
 Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar challenges 26th constitution ..

Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar challenges 26th constitutional amendment in SC

19 hours ago
 Floods submerge vast areas as Chenab, Ravi and Sut ..

Floods submerge vast areas as Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej rivers overflow

20 hours ago
 Pakistan, China agree to deepen ties, fast-track C ..

Pakistan, China agree to deepen ties, fast-track CPEC projects

20 hours ago
 Hazrat Mian Mir’s Urs celebrated with respect, d ..

Hazrat Mian Mir’s Urs celebrated with respect, devotion

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan