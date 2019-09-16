Ijaz Ahmad Shah asks UNSC to take notice of atrocities in IoK

Federal Minister for Interior, Brig (R) Ijaz Ahmad Shah on Monday said that United Nations Security Council (UNSC) must take notice on the atrocities and injustice in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) : Federal Minister for Interior, Brig (R) Ijaz Ahmad Shah on Monday said that United Nations Security Council (UNSC) must take notice on the atrocities and injustice in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK).

Talking to the UN delegation led by UN Resident Coordinator for Pakistan, Knut Ostby, the minister said that United Nations (UN) should play its due role in resolving the issue of Kashmir and maintaining global peace.

He said that this is very significant to ensure that world peace does not suffer.

While discussing global peace, the minister said that world has transformed into a global village and assurance of providing justice is mandatory to maintain global peace.

"Promoting tourism and ensuring full security across the country are our main priorities," the minister said.

In response to the matter of issuance of NOC for far flung areas in Pakistan, raised by UN representative, the minister said that policy to facilitate the process is underway and soon the Ministry of Interior will come up with a feasible solution to the matter.

He appreciated the efforts of Islamabad Police and law enforcement agencies in restoration of peace in the city and added that it would not have been possible without their efforts.

He said that the federal capital was recently declared as family station after almost 11 years ago. This status was taken back after the unfortunate bomb blasts in Marriott hotel of Islamabad that left the city shattered in September 2008.

"We are much satisfied with the current security situation of Pakistan overall and specifically of the federal capital," Knut Ostby said.

Inspector General Islamabad Police, Aamir Zulifqar Khan said that the Islamabad Police has immensely improved the overall situation and environment of the city.

The meeting concluded with a promise that the two will coordinate and collaborate for better working relations in future.