UrduPoint.com

Imdadullah Bosal Posted CS KP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 02, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Imdadullah Bosal posted CS KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :The federal government transferred and posted Imdadullah Bosal (PAS BS 22) officer as the Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with immediate effect.

Bosal is presently serving as Federal Secretary of the Industries and Production Division.

Chief Secretary KP Shehzad Bangesh was directed to report to the Establishment Division Islamabad, says a notification issued here on Wednesday.

Related Topics

Islamabad Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government

Recent Stories

Mansoor bin Mohammed tours Arab Health 2023

Mansoor bin Mohammed tours Arab Health 2023

5 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi revie ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi reviews patient management system p ..

12 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi appre ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi appreciates police bravery

12 minutes ago
 Kashmiris still waiting for inalienable right of s ..

Kashmiris still waiting for inalienable right of self determination: Human right ..

12 minutes ago
 ECP should organize transparent elections in KP, P ..

ECP should organize transparent elections in KP, Punjab: Legal expert and former ..

15 minutes ago
 Imdadullah Bosal posted Chief Secretary of Khyber ..

Imdadullah Bosal posted Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.