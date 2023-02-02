Imdadullah Bosal posted CS KP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :The federal government transferred and posted Imdadullah Bosal (PAS BS 22) officer as the Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with immediate effect.

Bosal is presently serving as Federal Secretary of the Industries and Production Division.

Chief Secretary KP Shehzad Bangesh was directed to report to the Establishment Division Islamabad, says a notification issued here on Wednesday.