IMU Health's Monthly Steering Committee Meeting Held

Published November 15, 2023

IMU Health's monthly steering committee meeting held

Deputy Commissioner, Dr. Azmatullah Wazir here on Wednesday presided over the monthly meeting of IMU Health's steering committee

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) Deputy Commissioner, Dr. Azmatullah Wazir here on Wednesday presided over the monthly meeting of IMU Health's steering committee.

The District Health Officer,Medical Superintendent Liaquat Memorial Hospital, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Shahryar Qamar, and other officials from the health department were also present.

The DC received a monthly report on the health department from the District Monitoring Officer Health.

