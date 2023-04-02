Inauguration of modern IT lab and new building of GBE School Taja Bara

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Attock Rao Atif Razane inaugurated the modern IT Lab and the new building of Government Boys Elementary school Taja Bara established with the support of philanthropists in Tehsil Fateh Jang.

AC Fateh Jang Zunira Jalil, CEO Education Malik Mohsin Abbas, DO Akram Zia and other officers were also present on this occasion.

DC appreciated the establishment of the computer lab and said that it will help the children of Fateh Jang to get computer education, He added "along with curriculum education is the most important need of the skills base education is the most important need of the time."Deputy Commissioner said that the computer labs will be upgraded step by step in Attock district. After getting IT education boys and girls can help the country and family by getting their online jobs on the internet at home.