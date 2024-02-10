Open Menu

Independent Candidate Dawar Kundi Wins NA-43 Election

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 10, 2024 | 01:40 PM

Independent candidate Dawar Kundi wins NA-43 election

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) Independent candidate Dawar Khan Kundi has won the National Assembly election from NA-43, Tank cum DI Khan by securing 63,556 votes in a tough competition.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer, his runner-up was Jamiat Ulema islam Fazl (JUI-F) candidate Asad Mahmood who bagged 62,730 votes.

Overall voters turnout remained 43.32 percent.

This constituency comprising Tank District and some areas of Dera Ismail Khan District had a total of 392,214 registered voters including 214,789 men and 177, 425 women. In the recent election, a total of 169,896 voters including 104,867 men and 65,029 women utilized their right to vote.

