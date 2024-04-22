Independent Candidate Mubarak Zeb Khan Wins NA 8 Bajaur
Muhammad Irfan Published April 22, 2024 | 12:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) Independent candidate, Mubarak Zeb Khan won NA 8 Bajaur by securing 74,008 votes defeating former Gul Zafar Khan of Sunni Itehad Council (SIC) 47, 282 votes and stood as runner-up during by-election held on Sunday.
The voters turned out to be 28.04 percent, according to results issued by the Returning Officer of the constituency here today. A total of seven candidates participated in the by-election.
