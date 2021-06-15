ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :Chairman, Kashmir Council Europe (KC-EU), Ali Raza Syed has said that India cannot suppress Kashmiris' freedom movement for a long time through their constant killings.

In a statement issued in Brussels, he condemned recent massacre of Kashmiris in Sopore town of occupied Kashmir.

Ali Raza Syed said that thousands of the people had condemned Indian state terrorism by attending the funeral of martyrs of Sopore and reiterated that it was not possible for New Delhi to stop the Kashmiris from the freedom of their homeland, Kashmir Media Service reported.

He further said the peace loving people of the world including Europe are with the oppressed people of occupied Kashmir and called for the International community stops India from persecuting people in occupied Kashmir.

The Indian occupation forces have intensified extra-judicial killings of the Kashmiris and specially these forces frequently launch so-called cordon-and-search operations for the genocide of the Kashmiris on various pretexts.

He called for an independent international investigation into the unabated extra-judicial killings of Kashmiris by Indian occupation forces.

The KC-EU Chairman made it clear that peace in the region can be maintained only with a just and peaceful solution to the Kashmir issue.