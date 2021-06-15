UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Can't Suppress Kashmiris Through Killings: Ali Raza Syed

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 12:00 PM

India can't suppress Kashmiris through killings: Ali Raza Syed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :Chairman, Kashmir Council Europe (KC-EU), Ali Raza Syed has said that India cannot suppress Kashmiris' freedom movement for a long time through their constant killings.

In a statement issued in Brussels, he condemned recent massacre of Kashmiris in Sopore town of occupied Kashmir.

Ali Raza Syed said that thousands of the people had condemned Indian state terrorism by attending the funeral of martyrs of Sopore and reiterated that it was not possible for New Delhi to stop the Kashmiris from the freedom of their homeland, Kashmir Media Service reported.

He further said the peace loving people of the world including Europe are with the oppressed people of occupied Kashmir and called for the International community stops India from persecuting people in occupied Kashmir.

The Indian occupation forces have intensified extra-judicial killings of the Kashmiris and specially these forces frequently launch so-called cordon-and-search operations for the genocide of the Kashmiris on various pretexts.

He called for an independent international investigation into the unabated extra-judicial killings of Kashmiris by Indian occupation forces.

The KC-EU Chairman made it clear that peace in the region can be maintained only with a just and peaceful solution to the Kashmir issue.

Related Topics

India World Martyrs Shaheed Europe Brussels Sopore New Delhi Media From

Recent Stories

Artists have to see beyond nationalism for peace, ..

2 minutes ago

Share #YourBestShot with OPPO on TikTok this PSL s ..

24 minutes ago

Ufone’s ‘Nayi SIM offer’ brings exciting all ..

29 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 59 deaths, 838 new cases of Coron ..

35 minutes ago

National Foods attracts overseas Pakistanis with B ..

42 minutes ago

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Khamis Musha ..

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.