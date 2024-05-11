India reviving ‘Ikhwan’ to suppress voices, rig election in IIOJK: Mehbooba Mufti

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti has said that the BJP led Indian government is trying to revive Ikhwan to throttle the people’s voice and pave way for 1987 like poll rigging in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the Ikhwan wan an Indian army-backed local force formed in early 90s to crush pro-movement Kashmiris.

Addressing a press conference in Srinagar, today, Mehbooba Mufti said an arrest spree has been started to target the youth, especially PDP workers who participated actively in poll campaigns in the territory.

She said that her party workers were being summoned to police stations and subsequently detained, besides 60 workers have been arrested in Poonch district after an IAF convoy was attacked in Sanai Top.

The PDP president said, “Each and every institution of Government of India is being used to help proxies of BJP in Jammu and Kashmir with an aim to throttle the real voice of J&K”. “We want to ask Election Commission of India (ECI) if you want to rig elections like rigged in 1987 then what for this whole drama is being created”, she said.

She said that the BJP led government was trying to revive “Ikhwan” in IIOJK to muzzle people’s voice in the territory. “They (government) have constituted sooted-booted ikhwan. They have formed political ikhwan this time to throttle the voice of hapless people of Jammu and Kashmir,” she said.

“The 1987 election rigging paved way for abundant graveyards in Jammu and Kashmir. If this will be repeated again, the situation will go further bad to worse,” Mehbooba held.