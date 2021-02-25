UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Sales Fake Degrees, Gets Blow Internationally

Sumaira FH 43 seconds ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 06:20 PM

India sales fake degrees, gets blow internationally

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Manav Bharti University, located in the Indian state of Himachal Pradesh had sold around 36,000 fake degrees across 17 states in over 11 years, the scam is a blow to Indian repute internationally as many graduates of the university are working in Canada, United Kingdom, United States of America and Singapore.

The Linkedin, a popular social media site of working professionals revealed, "The scam will be a blow to the Indian reputation worldwide and the credibility of Modi government as the numbers of graduates of Manav Bharti University are working in several countries like Singapore, Canada, UK and USA".

The university is run by the Manav Bharti Charitale Trust and also raises questions if the other trust-run universities are also involved in selling fake degrees.

The Time of India newspaper said, "The total 41,000 degrees issued by the university, only 5,000 have been found to be genuine so far and the scam.

" https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/city/shimla/solan-varsity-sold-36k-fake-degrees-across-17-states/articleshow/80607009.cms The Tehelka.com said, "The scale of the scam in Himachal Pradesh is shocking beyond words. Only 14 of the 55 hard disks seized from Solan's Manav Bharti University have been scanned so far by a special investigation team." http://tehelka.com/sit-scans-himachal-fake-degree-scam/This scam raises serious questions about the authenticity of other Indian universities' degrees too. There are many areas where Indians stood exposed badly i.e fake claims in domains of military, Human Rights, media, diplomacy, news and now education.

It was normally perceived that Indian education system is advanced and produces intellectual labor for the world, however, this scam has dented that perception. It also reflects a fault line which exposes weak internal mechanism and triggers element of non-authenticity.

More Stories From Pakistan

