India Should Refrain From Provocation: Governor Tessori
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 02, 2025 | 05:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori has said that the path to peace in the region is through dialogue, and tension is not in anyone's interest.
He said that Pakistan is a peaceful country, and India should refrain from provocation.
Tessori said that the international community should take notice of India's war madness.
He said that Pakistan's armed forces are fully capable of protecting the motherland, and the enemy will be given a befitting reply.
Recent Stories
Brothers Kill mother, sister in name of ‘honour’ in Lahore; father also arre ..
Pakistan raises concerns over visa revocations, stranded citizens at Indian bord ..
PMDC, health ministry resolve admission issue of FATA, Balochistan students
Gold jewelry exports from Pakistan at risk as govt mulls suspension of SRO 760
Weather update; thunderstorms with heavy rain likely in Punjab today
Hania Aamir denounces fake Instagram post, calls Indian propaganda baseless
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 May 2025
Javed Akhtar comes under fire on social media over demand for ban on Pakistani a ..
China expresses support for Pakistan amid tensions with India after Pahalgam inc ..
Indian military misadventure to face swift, resolute response: COAS
PSL 2025 Match 21 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Wh ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP Police praised for swift recovery of snatched car belonging to Transgender Community in Peshawar59 seconds ago
-
Two held in elderly woman's blind murder case1 minute ago
-
Health employees' leaves cancelled amid emergency measures1 minute ago
-
Pehalgam's false flag operation exposes India's evil designs against Pakistan: Experts1 minute ago
-
India should refrain from provocation: Governor Tessori1 minute ago
-
'Echo de Music' workshop held at Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture1 minute ago
-
CEO Health Authority visits THQ hospital11 minutes ago
-
687 POs among 2,328 'criminals' arrested in April11 minutes ago
-
Chairman PEC calls for stronger academia-industry collaboration at GIKI Career Fair 202511 minutes ago
-
ASG holds annual function, alumni meet-up and campfire21 minutes ago
-
Developers directed for strict compliance of rules and regulations21 minutes ago
-
Power supply disrupted at 150 feeders21 minutes ago