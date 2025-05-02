India should refrain from provocation: Governor Tessori

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori has said that the path to peace in the region is through dialogue, and tension is not in anyone's interest.

He said that Pakistan is a peaceful country, and India should refrain from provocation.

Tessori said that the international community should take notice of India's war madness.

He said that Pakistan's armed forces are fully capable of protecting the motherland, and the enemy will be given a befitting reply.