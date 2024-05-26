India Using Sham Elections In IIOJK To Perpetuate Its Military Occupation
Muhammad Irfan Published May 26, 2024 | 06:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) Elections in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) under military siege are nothing but a façade.
A report released by Kashmir Media Service on Sunday said that India is using sham elections in the occupied territory to perpetuate its military occupation as polls in IIOJK are meant to give a democratic veneer to India’s military occupation.
It lamented that India was frequently holding election dramas in the occupied territory to mislead the international community. Elections in IIOJK are aimed at diverting people’s attention from the freedom movement, it added.
The report said that polls in occupied Jammu and Kashmir were intended to give an impression that the Kashmiris were fed up with the resistance movement but they would continue their struggle till taking it to its logical conclusion.
