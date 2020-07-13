UrduPoint.com
Indian Army Troops Target Civil Population Amid Unprovoked CFV In Rakhchikri Sector: ISPR

Sumaira FH 10 seconds ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 12:50 AM

Indian Army troops target civil population amid unprovoked CFV in Rakhchikri Sector: ISPR

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General (DG) Major General Babar Iftikhar has said the Indian Army troops initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation (CFV) in Rakhchikri Sector along the line of control (LoC) targeting civil population.

In a tweet, the ISPR DG said an elderly woman, resident of Kirni village got injured due to the Indian Army troops firing.

He added that Pakistan Army responded effectively to Indian firing. The ISPR DG went on to mention that around 1643 CFVs had been committed by India in 2020 so far.

