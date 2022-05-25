Indian court sentences Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik to life-imprisonment

(@Abdulla99267510)

Indian police fire tear gas and use pellet guns to disperse Kashmiri men and women protesting outside their leader’s residence against the verdict.

NEW DEHLI: (UrduPoint/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 25th, 2022) An Indian court on Wednesday sentenced to life imprisonment to Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik over charges of funding “terrorist” activities and other charges.

Special Judge Parveen Singh announced the verdict in New Dehli, triggering protests outside the politician’s residence. The court did not hear the stance of Kashmiri leader.

Modi government adopted fascist tactics against Kashmiri leadership and Muslims across the country. It is the Modi government which deprived Occupied Kashmir’s special status and turned the valley into the world’s biggest jail for the Kashmiri people.

Yasin Malik who is head of the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) told a special court formed for the National Investigation Agency that he had been following Gandhian principles and non-violent politics after giving up arms in the 1990s.

The judge held, “life imprisonment sentence to the convict, Yasin Malik,”.

Mushaal Hussein Mullick, the wife of Yasin Malik, condemned the verdict and termed the sentence as “illegitimate”.

She tweeted, “Verdict in minutes by Indian Kangaroo court. The iconic leader will never surrender,”.

On other hand, police fired tear gas and pellets guns to disperse stone-pelting protesters outside the residence of politician Yasin Malik in the occupied Kashmir’s main city of Srinagar.

On May 19, Yasin was accused of ‘terrorist acts’ and illegally raising funds by being a member of a ‘terrorist’ organization and criminal conspiracy and sedition.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned conviction of prominent Kashmiri leader Malik by the Indian court in the fictitious terrorism case.

Pakistan Seate also passed a resolution urging the international community to force India to drop all fabricated charges against all political leaders of occupied Kashmir including Malik and ensure their safety and well-being.

Ends/