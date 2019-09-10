UrduPoint.com
Indian Fascist Regime Has Crossed All Limits; Gen Raheel Sharif

Sumaira FH 33 seconds ago Tue 10th September 2019 | 01:20 PM

Indian Fascist Regime has Crossed all limits; Gen Raheel Sharif

He paid rich tribute to all martyrs for laying down their lives for the motherland. He said national spirit and valour of Armed Forces during war was unprecedented. Pakistan Army is most battle hardened and can take on any challenge with honour.

Gen Raheel Sharif, Commander Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition said Indian fascist regime under Narrendra Modi has crossed all limits. He said this during defence and martyrs day ceremony arranged by Pakistan Embassy in Riyadh.

He paid rich tribute to all martyrs for laying down their lives for the motherland. He said national spirit and valour of Armed Forces during war was unprecedented.

Pakistan Army is most battle hardened and can take on any challenge with honour.

Highlighting the atrocities being committed in IHK and genocide of Muslims, he said, the world comunity need to take immediate steps. He added, " Kashmir is an unfinished agenda of the partition and for enduring peace in the region, it has to be resolved as per the UN resolutions and aspirations of the people of Kashmir".

He also appreciated the efforts being made by PM Imran Khan, our gallant armed forces and resilient people of Pakistan for Kashmir cause.

