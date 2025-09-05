Open Menu

Indian Govt's Another Anti-Pakistan Propaganda Exposed

Sumaira FH Published September 05, 2025 | 11:30 PM

Indian govt's another anti-Pakistan propaganda exposed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) After facing humiliation in Operation Sindoor, the Indian government has once again resumed a series of false accusations against Pakistan.

Following the disgrace of false flag Pahalgam operation, another drama has surfaced in Indian media.

Indian media reported a fabricated and baseless story claiming that Mumbai Traffic Control Room received fake calls about bombs being planted at various locations in the city.

In this false and concocted report, another attempt has been made to level baseless allegation against Pakistan.

The Indian media is making a failed attempt to link Pakistan with terrorists.

After embarrassment at international forums, this is India’s new drama to malign Pakistan.

Through such fake and self-created stories, India wants to divert attention from its internal failures.

Earlier, Indian media had also falsely labeled three Pakistani citizens, who were traveling to Cambodia for employment, as terrorists. However, this propaganda may be an attempt to cover up India’s internal turmoil.

Recent Stories

5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad and surro ..

5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad and surrounding areas

10 minutes ago
 India’s water tactics violate international agre ..

India’s water tactics violate international agreements: Adviser

10 minutes ago
 Sahil Welfare, Pak Navy continue relief operations ..

Sahil Welfare, Pak Navy continue relief operations in flood affected areas

10 minutes ago
 ADR rooted in our traditions, key to addressing co ..

ADR rooted in our traditions, key to addressing court pendency: Justice Iqbal Ah ..

10 minutes ago
 India weaponized water to trigger floods in Pakist ..

India weaponized water to trigger floods in Pakistan: Rana Sanaullah

10 minutes ago
 NHA marks Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with devotion & ..

NHA marks Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with devotion & reverence

25 minutes ago
Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) great model to develop socia ..

Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) great model to develop social justice, equality: Law Minis ..

25 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 continues relief operations in flood-h ..

Rescue 1122 continues relief operations in flood-hit Chenab river areas

25 minutes ago
 Rana urges PTI to resolve political issues through ..

Rana urges PTI to resolve political issues through dialogue

25 minutes ago
 Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Conference highlights threats fro ..

Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Conference highlights threats from Qadianis in Chiniot

28 minutes ago
 SSC second annual exams rescheduled to start on Se ..

SSC second annual exams rescheduled to start on Sep 29

28 minutes ago
 Attock police vows stern action against food smugg ..

Attock police vows stern action against food smuggling, DPO chairs key meeting

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan