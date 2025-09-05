ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) After facing humiliation in Operation Sindoor, the Indian government has once again resumed a series of false accusations against Pakistan.

Following the disgrace of false flag Pahalgam operation, another drama has surfaced in Indian media.

Indian media reported a fabricated and baseless story claiming that Mumbai Traffic Control Room received fake calls about bombs being planted at various locations in the city.

In this false and concocted report, another attempt has been made to level baseless allegation against Pakistan.

The Indian media is making a failed attempt to link Pakistan with terrorists.

After embarrassment at international forums, this is India’s new drama to malign Pakistan.

Through such fake and self-created stories, India wants to divert attention from its internal failures.

Earlier, Indian media had also falsely labeled three Pakistani citizens, who were traveling to Cambodia for employment, as terrorists. However, this propaganda may be an attempt to cover up India’s internal turmoil.