ADR rooted in our traditions, key to addressing court pendency: Justice Iqbal Ahmed Kasi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) A one-day training on arbitration Friday concluded at the University Law College in Quetta, bringing together lawyers, academics, and Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) practitioners.

The training was organized by the International Mediation & Arbitration Centre (IMAC) under the Ministry of Law & Justice, in collaboration with the High Court of Balochistan, Balochistan High Court Bar Association, Balochistan Bar Council, and University Law College,said a press release received here.

The initiative was designed to strengthen the skills of legal professionals and stakeholders in arbitration and ADR. Mr. Justice Iqbal Ahmed Kasi of the High Court of Balochistan attended the concluding ceremony as Chief Guest. Addressing participants, Justice Kasi observed that mechanisms of mediation and arbitration are not foreign concepts but are deeply embedded in local traditions.

He stressed that ADR offers a credible and cost-effective pathway to deal with the mounting backlog of cases in courts. He urged young lawyers to guide their clients towards ADR, describing it as the fastest and most affordable means of dispute resolution, and highlighted its immense potential as a growing field for legal professionals. Justice Kasi also commended IMAC and the Ministry of Law & Justice for their dedicated efforts in mainstreaming ADR awareness.

President of the Balochistan High Court Bar Association, Meer Atta Ullah Langove, underscored the importance of such initiatives, noting that these trainings reflect the vision of Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, Federal Minister for Law & Justice, to strengthen ADR capacity across the country. He thanked IMAC and the Ministry for extending this opportunity to lawyers in Balochistan.

Vice Chairman of the Balochistan Bar Council, Rehmat Ullah Barech, praised the training as a timely step, especially for younger members of the legal fraternity, and underlined the role of such programs in preparing future practitioners to meet changing demands of justice.

Prof. Asmatullah Kakar also emphasized the significance of ADR training for students and young lawyers, noting its impact on their professional preparedness.

The training included interactive sessions conducted by distinguished international arbitrators, Mian Sheeraz Javed and Syed Hammad Yousaf Gillani, covering essential themes such as ADR fundamentals, comparative arbitration frameworks, procedural techniques, and practical strategies for effective arbitration.

Participants responded positively to the program, acknowledging that it provided them with practical insights and exposure to global standards in arbitration. They shared that the skills gained would help them contribute more effectively to advancing ADR practices in Balochistan and Pakistan at large.

The Registrar of IMAC, Ehsan Ullah Khan, expressed his profound gratitude to Hon’ble Mr. Justice Iqbal Ahmed Kasi for his presence and encouragement. He also thanked all guests, trainers, and participants for their commitment and active involvement, which ensured the training’s success.

This program forms part of IMAC’s broader mission to institutionalize ADR across Pakistan. Since its establishment, IMAC has delivered a series of nationwide capacity-building initiatives, engaging lawyers, judges, tax officials, business leaders, and other stakeholders in promoting timely and cost-efficient dispute resolution.