India weaponized water to trigger floods in Pakistan: Rana Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs, Rana Sanaullah Khan, on Friday said India, under Prime Minister Modi, has weaponized water by releasing it suddenly to create flood situations in Pakistan.

Talking to a private news channel, he said water is deliberately being used as a tactic of aggression.

“The strategy must be addressed with coordinated efforts between the provinces and the Federal government, emphasizing unity,” he said.

Answering a question on domestic politics, he criticized PTI that resort to violence and protest, saying they have gone to the extent of undermining the nation.