Open Menu

India Weaponized Water To Trigger Floods In Pakistan: Rana Sanaullah

Umer Jamshaid Published September 05, 2025 | 11:28 PM

India weaponized water to trigger floods in Pakistan: Rana Sanaullah

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs, Rana Sanaullah Khan, on Friday said India, under Prime Minister Modi, has weaponized water by releasing it suddenly to create flood situations in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs, Rana Sanaullah Khan, on Friday said India, under Prime Minister Modi, has weaponized water by releasing it suddenly to create flood situations in Pakistan.

Talking to a private news channel, he said water is deliberately being used as a tactic of aggression.

“The strategy must be addressed with coordinated efforts between the provinces and the Federal government, emphasizing unity,” he said.

Answering a question on domestic politics, he criticized PTI that resort to violence and protest, saying they have gone to the extent of undermining the nation.

Recent Stories

5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad and surro ..

5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad and surrounding areas

1 minute ago
 India’s water tactics violate international agre ..

India’s water tactics violate international agreements: Adviser

1 minute ago
 Sahil Welfare, Pak Navy continue relief operations ..

Sahil Welfare, Pak Navy continue relief operations in flood affected areas

1 minute ago
 ADR rooted in our traditions, key to addressing co ..

ADR rooted in our traditions, key to addressing court pendency: Justice Iqbal Ah ..

1 minute ago
 India weaponized water to trigger floods in Pakist ..

India weaponized water to trigger floods in Pakistan: Rana Sanaullah

1 minute ago
 NHA marks Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with devotion & ..

NHA marks Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with devotion & reverence

16 minutes ago
Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) great model to develop socia ..

Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) great model to develop social justice, equality: Law Minis ..

16 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 continues relief operations in flood-h ..

Rescue 1122 continues relief operations in flood-hit Chenab river areas

16 minutes ago
 Rana urges PTI to resolve political issues through ..

Rana urges PTI to resolve political issues through dialogue

16 minutes ago
 Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Conference highlights threats fro ..

Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Conference highlights threats from Qadianis in Chiniot

19 minutes ago
 SSC second annual exams rescheduled to start on Se ..

SSC second annual exams rescheduled to start on Sep 29

19 minutes ago
 Attock police vows stern action against food smugg ..

Attock police vows stern action against food smuggling, DPO chairs key meeting

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan