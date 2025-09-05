5.2 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Islamabad And Surrounding Areas
Umer Jamshaid Published September 05, 2025 | 11:28 PM
A 5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad and the surrounding areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) A 5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad and the surrounding areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday.
According to a private news channel and the Seismological Center, the depth of the earthquake was 20 kilometers.
The epicenter of the earthquake was the Afghanistan.
There were no immediate reports of loss of life or property.
