Indian police arrests senior Hurriyat leader in IOK, booked under PSA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :Indian police arrested senior Hurriyat leader and Chariman of Tehreek Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai and booked him under the draconian Public Safety Act (PSA) in Srinagar, today, in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai was arrested from his residence at Baghaat Barzulla in Srinagar in the wee hours of Sunday.

"Authorities have booked Ashraf Sehrai under Public Safety Act", a top police officer confirmed to media men in Srinagar.

Sehrai's son, Junaid Sehrai, was martyred by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation along with an associate at Nawakadal area of Srinagar recently.

"He was wanted in multiple cases," Occupied Kashmir's Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh said.

Meanwhile, Indian police during massive operation arrested several Jamaat-e-Islami members in Islamabad district while a Kashmiri student studying MBBS in Pakistan who went home due to Coronavirus COVID 19 was also summoned by Indian Army in Kupwara.