UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Police Arrests Senior Hurriyat Leader In IOK, Booked Under PSA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 02:20 PM

Indian police arrests senior Hurriyat leader in IOK, booked under PSA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :Indian police arrested senior Hurriyat leader and Chariman of Tehreek Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai and booked him under the draconian Public Safety Act (PSA) in Srinagar, today, in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai was arrested from his residence at Baghaat Barzulla in Srinagar in the wee hours of Sunday.

"Authorities have booked Ashraf Sehrai under Public Safety Act", a top police officer confirmed to media men in Srinagar.

Sehrai's son, Junaid Sehrai, was martyred by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation along with an associate at Nawakadal area of Srinagar recently.

"He was wanted in multiple cases," Occupied Kashmir's Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh said.

Meanwhile, Indian police during massive operation arrested several Jamaat-e-Islami members in Islamabad district while a Kashmiri student studying MBBS in Pakistan who went home due to Coronavirus COVID 19 was also summoned by Indian Army in Kupwara.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Islamabad Occupied Kashmir Army Police Student Jammu Srinagar Sunday Media From Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

HUAWEI Y8p is the Ultimate Champion with its 48 MP ..

2 minutes ago

ADNOC wins Sustainability Manager Award for effort ..

41 minutes ago

India to use one of its stadium as quarantine cent ..

51 minutes ago

Six civilians injured due to unprovoked Indian cea ..

1 hour ago

OPEC daily basket price stands at $43.46 a barrel ..

1 hour ago

Mars Mission will inspire new projects in all sect ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.