PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Governor Khyber Pakthunkhwa Shah Farman Wednesday said that India would never succeed in its nefarious designs to suppress Kashmiris freedom struggle despite unprecedented atrocities and violence committed against innocent Kashmiri people of military siege in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

In a message on Youm-e-Istahsal Kashmir, Governor said that two years of inhuman act and Indian atrocities in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir to erase separate Kashmiri identity were completed which was a matter of grave concern for international human rights organizations.

He condemned Indian genocide in Muslims majority area and scrapping separate identity of Kashmris in their own land.

He said that Indian unilateral step on August 5, 2019 was part of its plan to usurp right of self-determination of Kashmiri people had converted Jammu and Kashmir into prison. He said that military siege had confined Kashmiris to their houses and incidents of innocent killing of civilians and violation of human rights had reached to an alarming level.

Governor said that brave, courageous and resilient Kashmiri people remained stood for protection of their identity and freedom despite unprecedented atrocities in last two years.

He said that their morale and determination was not shaken by Indian oppression and military siege.

Governor said that Indian decision to abolish special status of occupied Jammu and Kashmir and military siege was a sheer violation of the United Nations (UN) resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that Indian actions would never succeed to deter Kashmirs from their freedom struggle. Governor said that people of the country were observing Youm-e-Isthesalto express solidarity with Kashmir people.

He assured Kashmir brothers and sisters that Pakistan would continue to raise voice against Indian atrocities at every international fora and would continue its moral, political and diplomatic support to Kashmiri people in their freedom struggle. He said that the day was not far away when Kashmiris would succeed in their cause.