India’s Hindutva policies pose threat to entire S.Asian region: APHC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) All Parties Hurriyat Conference had urged the international community to take notice of India's Hindutva policies posing serious threat to entire South Asian region.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), had expressed concern over the deteriorating situation in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to the Kashmir Media Service, APHC spokesperson Advocate Abdul Rashid Minhas, in a statement issued in Srinagar, emphasized that Indian government’s Hindutva policies have escalated the risk of engulfing the entire South Asian region if the dispute of J&K remains unaddressed.

He highlighted that instead of extending its influence in Central Asia, India initiated its own Hindutva-based anti-Kashmir and anti-Pakistan policies and cited the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A by the BJP government as one example.

The APHC paid homage to the unwavering commitment of its detained leaders to the right to self-determination.

It asserted that Indian hegemony and fascism have failed to deter the incarcerated leadership from spearheading the freedom movement.

Furthermore, the APHC condemned the escalating state repression in IIOJK, including the arbitrary detention of over four thousand Hurriyat leaders, activists, and human rights defenders.

Furthermore, the APHC condemned the escalating state repression in IIOJK, including the arbitrary detention of over four thousand Hurriyat leaders, activists, and human rights defenders.

It urged the United Nations Human Rights Council, Amnesty International, and Human Rights Watch to exert pressure on India for the release of all illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists.