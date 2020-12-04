UrduPoint.com
Inflation On Declining Trend As SPI Falls 0.23 Percent: Asad Umar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 03:36 PM

Inflation on declining trend as SPI falls 0.23 percent: Asad Umar

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Friday said that the Sensitive Price Index (SPI) based inflation recorded another decrease of 0.23 percent during this week

ISLAMABAD, Dec 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Friday said that the Sensitive Price Index (SPI) based inflation recorded another decrease of 0.23 percent during this week.

In a tweet, the federal minister said that sugar prices reduced sharply by 7.5% this week after a decline of nearly 5% last week.

The reduction in the rate of inflation has been sustained now for past several weeks with SPI consistently in single digits.

"Sensitive price index recorded another decrease of 0.23% this week.

Sugar prices reduced sharply by 7.5% this week after a decline of nearly 5% last week.

The reduction in the rate of inflation has been sustained now for past several weeks with SPI consistently in single digits," he tweeted.

