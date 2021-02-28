UrduPoint.com
Inqilabi Hails US Govt's Statement On Kashmir

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sun 28th February 2021 | 12:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2021 ) :Chairman of Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi Jammu and Kashmir, Abdul Samad Inqilabi Sunday welcomed the latest developments at the international level regarding the Kashmir dispute.

According to Kashmir Media Service, he also hailed the statement of the US government regarding the Kashmir dispute.

He said the solution to the Kashmir dispute was linked to lasting peace, education and development in the whole region.

Abdul Samad Inqilabi regretted that India had been hindering the resolution of the Kashmir dispute for more than seven decades and urged the Indian government to give up its intransigence and resolve the dispute in a peaceful, sustainable and dignified manner according to the United Nations resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

