Inter-provincial Gang Of Dacoit And Burglars Busted

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 03:44 PM

Police have busted a Notorious inter-provincial Dallu Dacoit gang and arrested its 20 members and recovered looted valuables worth in Rs 188 million during a massive operation launched by Mianchano Sader police on Tuesday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :Police have busted a Notorious inter-provincial Dallu Dacoit gang and arrested its 20 members and recovered looted valuables worth in Rs 188 million during a massive operation launched by Mianchano Sader police on Tuesday.

The police have traced 34 cases of dacoity, robbery and theft from the arrested criminals.

The police have also apprehended 7 proclaimed offenders of the gang and traced 12 cases of murder, 13 of attempt to murder,6 of rape, 2 of kidnapping, 10 of robbery, 18 of vehicles theft and 4 of cattle theft cases from the arrested criminals.

Police also claimed to have arrested ring leader of Dallu gang named Mushtaq during crackdown in the premises of Sader Police limits.

