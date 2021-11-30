Inter-provincial gang of dacoit and burglars busted

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :Police have busted a Notorious inter-provincial Dallu Dacoit gang and arrested its 20 members and recovered looted valuables worth in Rs 188 million during a massive operation launched by Mianchano Sader police on Tuesday.

The police have traced 34 cases of dacoity, robbery and theft from the arrested criminals.

The police have also apprehended 7 proclaimed offenders of the gang and traced 12 cases of murder, 13 of attempt to murder,6 of rape, 2 of kidnapping, 10 of robbery, 18 of vehicles theft and 4 of cattle theft cases from the arrested criminals.

Police also claimed to have arrested ring leader of Dallu gang named Mushtaq during crackdown in the premises of Sader Police limits.