Interior Minister commends Pakistan Rangers Sindh for maintaining law and order

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) Minister for Interior, Syed Mohsin Naqvi Tuesday commended the pivotal role played by Pakistan Rangers Sindh in upholding law and order and their concerted efforts in thwarting terrorism.

He lauded their extensive operations targeting criminal elements in riverine regions and combating various crimes across the province during a visit to the Pakistan Rangers Sindh headquarters, said a news release issued here.

The minister, reiterating his unwavering commitment, affirmed the government's resolve to ensure peace in Sindh, with a particular focus on Karachi.

During the visit, Naqvi received a comprehensive briefing on Pakistan Rangers Sindh's operational readiness, ongoing initiatives in riverine areas, and the law and order situation in Karachi.

Director General Pakistan Rangers Sindh, Major General Azhar Waqas, extended a warm welcome to the minister upon his arrival at the headquarters.

The minister paid tributes and offered prayers at the martyrs' monument (Yadgar-e-Shuhada).