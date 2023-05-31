UrduPoint.com

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan Condemns Attack On Polio Team In North Waziristan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 31, 2023 | 11:06 PM

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan condemns attack on polio team in North Waziristan

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan on Wednesday strongly condemned the attack on a polio vaccination team in North Waziristan and paid tribute to the security personnel for their swift response in ensuring the safe evacuation of the polio team

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan on Wednesday strongly condemned the attack on a polio vaccination team in North Waziristan and paid tribute to the security personnel for their swift response in ensuring the safe evacuation of the polio team.

In a press statement, the minister commended the bravery and dedication of the security forces, acknowledging their pivotal role in thwarting the ambitions of the terrorists.

He paid rich tribute to Saqib Rahman, who was tragically martyred during the incident, saying that his sacrifice would not be in vain.

Rahman's selfless act of valour would be remembered as a testament to the indomitable spirit of the security forces and their commitment to safeguarding the nation, Sanaullah added.

The minister expressed confidence that the scourge of terrorism would soon be eradicated, emphasizing that the collective efforts of the security forces and the government would bring peace and stability to the region.

He emphasized that every soldier in the security forces is a source of pride for the nation, and their bravery and sacrifices would never be forgotten.

