ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :President District Bar Association (DBA) Nankana Sahib Pir Tariq Shah, brother of Interior Minister Ijaz Ahmed Shah, passed away on Monday.

The deceased was under treatment at a Lahore Hospital. Last month, the minister's brother Pir Hassan Ahmed Shah had also died.

Ijaz Ahmad Shah has requested the people for prayer.