UrduPoint.com

International Law Winter School To Start From Dec 06

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 29, 2022 | 12:20 PM

International Law Winter School to start from Dec 06

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI) will hold the International Law Winter School with a special focus on issues related to international political and economic systems.

The winter school will be held from December 6-7 in collaboration with the Research Society of International Law (RSIL). The theme of the winter school will be "Reassessing Pakistan from an International Law Perspective".

The Winter School shall host a series of eminent international lawyers, academics, and diplomats who will deliver lectures on pressing areas within the realm of International Law such as International Climate Change Law and International Water Law.

There shall also be a special focus on the issues within international political and economic systems and the way these issues converge with the intricacies of International Law.

Moreover, Pakistan`s International Law perspective in relation to Kashmir and India shall also be extensively discussed.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Islamabad Water Lawyers December From

Recent Stories

"I learned patience from my kids," reveals Kajol

"I learned patience from my kids," reveals Kajol

14 minutes ago
 Pak Army's change of command ceremony underway at ..

Pak Army's change of command ceremony underway at GHQ

1 hour ago
 Saidpur Village inhabited by Muslims, Hindus, and ..

Saidpur Village inhabited by Muslims, Hindus, and Sikhs before 1947

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 November 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 29th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 29th November 2022

3 hours ago
 Brazil join France in World Cup knockouts as Ronal ..

Brazil join France in World Cup knockouts as Ronaldo eyes progress

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.