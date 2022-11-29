International Law Winter School to start from Dec 06

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI) will hold the International Law Winter School with a special focus on issues related to international political and economic systems.

The winter school will be held from December 6-7 in collaboration with the Research Society of International Law (RSIL). The theme of the winter school will be "Reassessing Pakistan from an International Law Perspective".

The Winter School shall host a series of eminent international lawyers, academics, and diplomats who will deliver lectures on pressing areas within the realm of International Law such as International Climate Change Law and International Water Law.

There shall also be a special focus on the issues within international political and economic systems and the way these issues converge with the intricacies of International Law.

Moreover, Pakistan`s International Law perspective in relation to Kashmir and India shall also be extensively discussed.