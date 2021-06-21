UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Int'l Widows Day To Be Marked On June 23

Faizan Hashmi 59 seconds ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 01:20 PM

Int'l Widows Day to be marked on June 23

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :International Widows' Day will be marked on June 23 (Wednesday) across the globe including Pakistan to address poverty and injustice faced by widows and their children in many countries.

The day raise awareness of the violation of human rights that widows suffer in many countries following the death of their spouses.

The ultimate goal of the day is to develop resources and policy to empower widows and allow them to have access to education, work, healthcare and lives free of violence and abuse. Enabling them to create a life for themselves and their children following the death of their husband and ending a cycle of poverty and abuse.

In many countries with traditional societies, women find themselves left in poverty when their husband dies.

In some countries, these women find themselves denied of inheritance and land rights, evicted from their homes, ostracised and abused.

The children of widows also often find themselves affected, withdrawn from school and more vulnerable to abuse, especially in the case of girls.

International Widows Day works to encourage action in achieving full rights for widows, highlighting the need for more research and statistics into violence, discrimination and poverty suffered by widows and develop policies and programmes to address the problem.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education June Women From

Recent Stories

UAE condemns Houthis attempted attack on Khamis Mu ..

6 minutes ago

Mufti Aziz handed over to police on four-day physi ..

38 minutes ago

‘I’m ashamed of what I did,’ Mufti Aziz-ur-R ..

48 minutes ago

India reports 53,256 new COVID-19 cases

51 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $71.56 a barrel F ..

51 minutes ago

Student Sexual abuse case:  Co-accused with Mufti ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.