Iranian embassy denounces Nakba Day, demands justice for Palestinian victims

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) The Iranian Embassy on Tuesday, marking the Nakba Day, denounced the "apartheid and occupying Zionist regime" for its ongoing oppression of the Palestinian people.

The embassy, in a statement, emphasized that the dark legacy of the Nakba was the "76 years of occupation of Palestinian land" characterized by genocide, displacement, and the violation of human rights.

It accused the Zionist regime of committing "the most heinous crimes ever throughout the history of mankind," including war crimes, genocide, and crimes against humanity.

The embassy expressed outrage at the recent escalation of violence, citing the brutal massacre of more than 35,000 innocent people, including children, men, and women, as well as the displacement of hundreds of thousands in the occupied Palestinian territories.

It condemned the destruction of buildings and infrastructure by the Zionist regime and called for the trial of those responsible for war crimes.

The embassy also criticized the United States for its role in disrupting ceasefire efforts and opposing the recognition of the Palestinian state in the United Nations.

Any support to the Zionist regime was "unacceptable, irresponsible, and contrary to the international laws, it added.

The embassy reiterated Iran's unwavering support for the Palestinian cause and its commitment to the struggle of the Palestinian people for freedom.

It acknowledged the solidarity of the government and people of Pakistan on the issue of Palestine, emphasizing that the Palestinian cause remained the topmost issue of the Islamic world.