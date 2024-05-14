Open Menu

IRSA Releases 217,000 Cusecs Water

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 14, 2024 | 11:20 AM

IRSA releases 217,000 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 217,000 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 239,700 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1470.00 feet and was 72.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 61,200 cusecs and 60,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1173.30 feet, which was 123.30 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 63,900 cusecs and 42,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 130,200, 68,100, 43,800 and 13,500 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 80,400 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 19,700 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

Ishaq Dar, Liu Jianchao discuss longstanding coope ..

Ishaq Dar, Liu Jianchao discuss longstanding cooperation b/w Pakistan, China

28 minutes ago
 Journalist Safety Training Workshop Commences at F ..

Journalist Safety Training Workshop Commences at FCCU

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 May 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 May 2024

3 hours ago
 Avicenna Medical College unveils facts behind ‘s ..

Avicenna Medical College unveils facts behind ‘staged protest’

11 hours ago
 Germany eyes huge party as it hosts Euro 2024 amid ..

Germany eyes huge party as it hosts Euro 2024 amid global turmoil

12 hours ago
Khawaja Asif foresees economic stability ahead.

Khawaja Asif foresees economic stability ahead.

12 hours ago
 ECP suspends membership of 77 lawmakers elected on ..

ECP suspends membership of 77 lawmakers elected on reserved seats

12 hours ago
 N.Ireland court blocks UK law to deport asylum-see ..

N.Ireland court blocks UK law to deport asylum-seekers to Rwanda

12 hours ago
 UN security staff killed in Gaza; Guterres calls f ..

UN security staff killed in Gaza; Guterres calls for probe

12 hours ago
 ChatGPT-maker OpenAI releases latest free model GP ..

ChatGPT-maker OpenAI releases latest free model GPT-4o

12 hours ago
 22 people still missing as S.Africa building colla ..

22 people still missing as S.Africa building collapse death toll rises

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan