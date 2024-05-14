IRSA Releases 217,000 Cusecs Water
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 14, 2024 | 11:20 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 217,000 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 239,700 cusecs.
According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1470.00 feet and was 72.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 61,200 cusecs and 60,000 cusecs respectively.
The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1173.30 feet, which was 123.30 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 63,900 cusecs and 42,000 cusecs respectively.
The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 130,200, 68,100, 43,800 and 13,500 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 80,400 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 19,700 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.
