IRSA Releases 239,742 Cusecs Water

Faizan Hashmi Published May 23, 2025 | 12:40 PM

IRSA releases 239,742 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 239,742 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 275,753 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1469.73 feet which was 67.73 feet higher than dead level of 1402.00 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 151,800 cusecs and 140,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1152.15 feet, which was 102.15 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 44,211 cusecs and 20,000 cusecs, respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 188,629, 129,168, 62,594 and 25,410 cusecs, respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 41,000 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 14,258 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

