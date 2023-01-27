UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 45,700 Cusecs Water

Published January 27, 2023

IRSA releases 45,700 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 45,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 44,800 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1495.00 feet and was 97.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 17,700 cusecs while outflow as 25,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1127.60 feet, which was 77.60 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 6,500 cusecs and 100 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded 40,100, 41,900, 19,700 and 9,400 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 11,900 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 8,700 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

