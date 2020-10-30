IRSA releases 80,300 cusecs water

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on TFriday released 80,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 53,300 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1525.98 feet, which was 139.98 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 32,100 cusecs and outflow as 38,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1210.00 feet, which was 170.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 7,100 cusecs and 28,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 44,600, 39,000 and 11,700 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 4,500 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 3,000 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.