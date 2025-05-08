KP Food Authority Conducts Inspections Of Ice Factories In DIKhan
Faizan Hashmi Published May 08, 2025 | 10:42 PM
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (KP FS&HFA) on Thursday conducted inspections of ice factories in various areas of the city
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa food Safety and Halal Food Authority (KP FS&HFA) on Thursday conducted inspections of ice factories in various areas of the city.
The Authority’s team inspected various ice factories on Circular road and CRBC Chowk.
Food safety teams have discarded substandard and unhygienic ice blocks during the ice factories checking campaign.
Apart from that, the raiding teams had witnessed the worst condition of hygiene while visiting the ice factories.The owners were heavily fined in accordance with the Food Safety Act, and further action is being taken as per the Act.
Recent Stories
National Agriculture Education Accreditation Council delegation visits Universit ..
Wafaqi Mohtasib’s inspection team visits IESCO head office
Indian claims of shooting down F16 & JF17 'false and absurd': Atta Tarar
Thousands rally in Mirpur to show solidarity with Pakistan Army
IBA to observe strike on May 9 against civilian deaths in Indian airstrikes
ATC records witness statements in May 9 cases
Punjab Senior Minister urges public to beware of misinformation, fake news
Rally takes out to express solidarity with Pak- Army in Pishin
ICT admin decides to close all educational institutions for two days over securi ..
Ishaq Dar, EU's VP discuss prevailing regional situation
Seminar on road safety held
Tax office seals an electronics store over PoS violation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
National Agriculture Education Accreditation Council delegation visits University of Karachi4 minutes ago
-
Wafaqi Mohtasib’s inspection team visits IESCO head office4 minutes ago
-
Indian claims of shooting down F16 & JF17 'false and absurd': Atta Tarar9 minutes ago
-
IBA to observe strike on May 9 against civilian deaths in Indian airstrikes9 minutes ago
-
ATC records witness statements in May 9 cases9 minutes ago
-
Punjab Senior Minister urges public to beware of misinformation, fake news10 minutes ago
-
Rally takes out to express solidarity with Pak- Army in Pishin18 seconds ago
-
ICT admin decides to close all educational institutions for two days over security concerns20 seconds ago
-
Ishaq Dar, EU's VP discuss prevailing regional situation21 seconds ago
-
Seminar on road safety held23 seconds ago
-
Tax office seals an electronics store over PoS violation24 seconds ago
-
KP Food Authority conducts inspections of ice factories in DIKhan2 minutes ago