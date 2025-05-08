Open Menu

KP Food Authority Conducts Inspections Of Ice Factories In DIKhan

Faizan Hashmi Published May 08, 2025 | 10:42 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (KP FS&HFA) on Thursday conducted inspections of ice factories in various areas of the city

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa food Safety and Halal Food Authority (KP FS&HFA) on Thursday conducted inspections of ice factories in various areas of the city.

The Authority’s team inspected various ice factories on Circular road and CRBC Chowk.

Food safety teams have discarded substandard and unhygienic ice blocks during the ice factories checking campaign.

Apart from that, the raiding teams had witnessed the worst condition of hygiene while visiting the ice factories.The owners were heavily fined in accordance with the Food Safety Act, and further action is being taken as per the Act.

