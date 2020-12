Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power suspension programme

The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ):The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesperson, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 am to 02:00 pm Tarlai, H-8, Highway, Iqbal Town, NPCC-II, Fazia, Mandi Bhalwal, RCCI-1, 2, 3 and 5, Sihala, Haro, Ghauri, Bohi Ghar, Hussainabad, Col. Sher Khan, Industrial Estate, Lalazar, Kohistan Feeder, Kashif Gul. Mix Industrial, Model Town, Ghazi Kohli, Tamasamabad, Dhok Hikmadad, MES, VVIP, PAF, Nogzi, Air Force, Dawlatullah, Adi, NCI, Ahmedabad, Allah Town, Bani, Katarian, Holy Family, F Block, APHS, Rahara, Isolation Hospital, Highway, Gharial, Upper Topa, Golf City, Ajmal Shaheed, F-7 Court, Abbaspura, Sanaullah Shaheed, CMH Jhelum, Shukrila, Mandi Bhalwal, Fatehpur, Kohar, Sarai Alamgir, Jakhar, Mangla Cantt, Captain Nisar Shaheed, Doomily, Safdar Shaheed, Sanghgoi, Natwala, Ward No. 8, Mankiala, Kot Dhamik, Baba Shaheed, Thakra, Smoot, Kohsar Valley, Lala Rukh, Hussain Abad, Pathargarh, Wapda Town, MPCHS, Darya Sharif, Hazro, Qaziabad, Hatian, Shamsabad, Ghorghashti, Attock Rural, Attock Cantt, Wasa, Mathial, Azeem Shaheed, Sajid Shaheed, Fateh Jang-2. Qutbal, Pind Sultani, Nara, Hinjra, Chib, Mahfooz Shaheed, Kohar, Khandha, Gul Muhammad Shaheed, Gagan, Dhok Pathan, Kot Sarang, Thai, Katarian, Holy Family, F Block, Benazir Hospital, Nora Road, Sector Four , APHS, Zafarul Haq, Liaquat Bagh, Major Masood, Jamia Masjid, Gawalmandi, Mangtal, Gulzar Shaheed, Bani, Tench Bhatta, Amir Hamza Colony, Peshawar Road, Millatabad, Azharabad, I-16, Rata, Bank Road -2, Sir Syed Road, Rehmatabad-1 & 2, CBR-2, AOWHS, Jhanda, Humayun, Chontra, Padial, Shah Jeewan, GHQ, Ara Bazar, Lehtar-2, Abrar Shaheed, Klar City, Faiz Ahmed Shaheed, New Chuah, Nara Motor, Jhatta Hathial, Pind Jatla, PAECHS, Basali, Hamid Jhangi, Nishan Haider, Mahouta, Karnab Kaswal, Saudi Tower, 6th, Chara, Grand Hyatt, Polyclinic , Pandoriyan, Islamabad Club, Orchard Scheme, Highway, F-10, G-9/2, I-8/3, I-10/1, G-14/4, D-12/1, Rahara, C M Pak Zong, Bahria Enclave, Pindi Point, Gharial, Upper Topa, Tret, Bagh City Feeders, from 09:00 AM to 5:00 PM Modern Flour Mills, Millatabad, Chakra, New Race Course, Dhok Chowdhury, KTM, Range Road , Zircon Heights Feeders, from 09:00 a.

m. to 4:00 p.m. Lakho Road, Foreign Office, I-16/2, I-14/3, I-16/4, Noon, Pind Hoan, HPT, Officer Colony, FECHS, E-11/2, D-12/1 & 2, Services, Shahullah Dutta, Northern Strip E-11, Northern Strip-2, Pakistan Cement Factory, Feeders, from 09:00 AM to 3:00 pm Daulatullah feeder and surrounding areas.