Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power suspension programme

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Friday issued a power suspension programme for Sunday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Friday issued a power suspension programme for Sunday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 08:00 a.m. to 01:00 a.m., Kohistan, Dilwal Feeders, from From 06:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Rama, Nishan Haider Feeders and surrounding areas.