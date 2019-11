Islamabad Electric Supply Company notifies 2-day power suspension programme

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ):Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Thursday issued 2-day power suspension programme for Friday and Saturday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period on November 8 from08:30am to 04:30pm, International School, PTV-2 feedersOn November 9 from 09:00am to 02:00pm, Islamabad Club, Wapda Colony, Lohi Bher, Tumair, Ghouri Garden, F-10/2, G-10/1, G-9/1,F.H.S,I-10/1, Bela Road, Kalanjar Gandian, NIH, Bari Imam, Pindi Point, Numble, Balawra, Abu Bakar, 4th Road, National Market, B-Block, Kurri Road, Khurram Cly, Sector-4, Al-Noor, Tariq Shaheed, Z.Haq Road, City,Ratta, Gulshanabad, Iqbal Road-II, K.Sir Syed, Kashmir Road, Dk. Farman Ali, PAF, PWD-II, Park view, Murree Brewery, Dhoke Chaudherian, Radio Pakistan, NBBIA,Lakhoo Road, Lalkurti, Kasala, Dhamial-2, Shah Jevan, G.H.Q, Sagri, Maj. Hanif, Ibrar Shaheed, Fazal Ahmed Shaheed, New Choa, Jhatta Hathial, Ghazan Khan, Mandra, Taxila, Ghari Afghan, Bharama, Wahdat Colony, Miskeen Abad, Haji Shah(New), New Musa, Shamsabad, Ishtiaq Sh.

, Mari, Amin Abad, Fawara Chowk, Azeem Shaheed, Kharpa, Murat, Lani Wala, Nara, Gulyal, Dharabbi, Mogla, Kot Gullah, Kot Shera, Dhermond, Pipli, Bhar Pur, Munara, Millat Chowk, Behkri, Mangwal, Sar Pak, K.S.Mines,N.I.C, Duffer, Basharat, C.W.O, Dhudial City, Khanpur, Syed Kasran, Daultala, Gaggan, Kurnb Kaswal, Sana Ullah Shahe, CMH Jhelum, Sarai A Gir, Shakreela, Mandi Bhalwal, F-6 Machine Moh, Jakkar, M.Riaz Shaheed, Gaddari, Bhagwal, Safdar Shaheed, Sanghoi, Nathwala, Dina-4 City, Gujar Khan,Sohawa, Thakra, Islam Pura, Baba Shaheed feeders, 08:30am to 04:30pm, International School, PTV-2, feeders 08:00am to 08:00pm, Parliament House, Filtration Plant,Frontier House, Pak Sectt-1. Pak Sectt-2 Parilament Lodges, Awan-e-Sadar, PM House Islamabad Club-1 feeders, 11:00am to 02:00am Shakarparian, PTV, G-6/3 (P/Clinic) State Bank, Islamabad Club-1, Kohsar Mkt, NPCC-II, Melody Market, Sport Complex Convention Center feeders.