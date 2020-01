Islamabad Electric Supply Company notifies 2-day power suspension programme

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Friday notified two-day power suspension programme for Saturday and Sunday for various areas of its region due to annual system maintenance.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended on January 25 from 09:00am to 03:00pm, F-10 (Kala Base), Jakkar, Borian, Sana Ullah Shaheed, CMH Jhelum, F-6 Machine Mohallah, F-13 (Garmala), Noon, Mandra-II, Kaliyam, New Kaliyam, Dhurnal feeders, 09:00am to 01:00pm, Hameed feeders, 09:00am to 02:00pm, Fazal Ahmed Shaheed, Choa Khalsa, Morgah, Pindi board, Park View, Mianai, Gulistan Cly, Murree Brewery, Topi Pump, Jail Park, Engg University, Ghauri, Nisar Shaheed, Nawazish Sh, Museum, Margalla, G-10/4, SPD-II, Server Shaheed, RCCI Express, Pepsi, Model Town, Sowan, NPF-II feeders, 09:00am to 4:00pm, Sagri, HPT-2, Chowk Pindori, RCCI-1,2&3, Tufail Shaheed, Ali Pur, Karor, New Lab-II, Pinstech-I, Eng University, Ghauri, Nisar Shaheed, Nawazish Shah, Museum, Margallah feeders, 09:00am to 11:00am, Frash Town, INUP, CNS Lab, New Lab-I, O-Lab, CNS Lab, Pinstech-II & III, Tumair, New Lab-III, Kirpa, Simly Dam, Nilop, Pinstech Colony, Taxila, SS Soori, Haro-I, Boighar, BOC, HMC-3, Salargah feeders,On January 26 from 09:00am to -01:00pm, Hameed feeders, 09:00am to 04:00pm, Sagri, HPT-2, Chowk Pindori, RCCI-1,2&3, Bather, Murat, Qutbal, Laniwala, Fateh Jang City-2, Scheme-1, Burma, Tramri, Sudhran Road, ISI, Behria, Al-Noor Colony feeders, 09:00am to 03:00pm, Mandra-II, Kaliyam, New Kaliyam feeders, 09:00am to 11:00am, Jabbi, Sajjad Sh, Micro Times, Khunda, Fateh Jang, Karima, Gul Muhammad feeders, 09:00am to 02:00pm, G-10/4, Rawalpindi-III, RCCI Express, VIP feeders.