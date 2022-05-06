UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Extends Protective Bail Of Shahbaz Gill

Muhammad Irfan Published May 06, 2022 | 07:37 PM

Islamabad High Court extends protective bail of Shahbaz Gill

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday extended the protective bail of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)'s Leader Shahbaz Gill in Masjid-e-Nabvi 'desecration' and clubbed his petition with other identical cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday extended the protective bail of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)'s Leader Shahbaz Gill in Masjid-e-Nabvi 'desecration' and clubbed his petition with other identical cases.

"We welcomed the criticism but it would create anarchy if there is no respect of the constitution and state institutions" Chief Justice Athar Minallah remarked.

He further remarked that if all things would run on a political narrative then it would end up on chaos.

At the outset of hearing, Shahbaz Gill said that all of the judgments of this court had been under constitution and he always respected them. He said that he never used PECA Ordinance against anybody.

The chief justice remarked that the political parties used to build up a public opinion and political leaders had big role in it.

The court also granted exemption from hearing to Shehbaz Gill from appearance on next hearing and adjourned the case till May 9.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah issued this order during the hearing of petitions submitted to the court earlier today on behalf of former information minister Fawad Chaudhry and former advisor Gill.

They had challenged the registration of cases against the PTI leaders including the duo, PTI Chief Imran Khan, Sheikh Rashid and others in the alleged defilement of Masjid-e-Nabawi by them.

Related Topics

Hearing Imran Khan Chief Justice Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Information Minister Rashid May Islamabad High Court All From Court Fawad Chaudhry

Recent Stories

Two arrested for desecrating girl's body

Two arrested for desecrating girl's body

4 minutes ago
 UK Labour leader Starmer faces police probe over l ..

UK Labour leader Starmer faces police probe over lockdown gathering

4 minutes ago
 Supreme Court dismisses plea for restoration of co ..

Supreme Court dismisses plea for restoration of constable

4 minutes ago
 Russia's Sochi Remains Attractive Forum Venue - Go ..

Russia's Sochi Remains Attractive Forum Venue - Governor

5 minutes ago
 Morozov Collection Works Put on Display After Thei ..

Morozov Collection Works Put on Display After Their Return From Paris - Tretyako ..

5 minutes ago
 UK retailer McColl's collapses; 16,000 jobs at ris ..

UK retailer McColl's collapses; 16,000 jobs at risk

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.