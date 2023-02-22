UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court (IHC) Directs Imran Khan To Appear Before Banking Court By Feb 28

Umer Jamshaid Published February 22, 2023 | 06:31 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday rejected the request of PTI's chief Imran Khan for attendance through video and directed him to appear before the banking court till February 28, in prohibited funding case

The court, however, extended its stay order against the verdict of the banking court on interim bail of former prime minister.

A two-judge bench comprising Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani and justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri heard the petition of Imran Khan against the order of banking court.

At the outset of hearing, Imran Khan's lawyer Barrister Salman Safdar produced the fresh medical report of PTI's chief.

He said that the Lahore High Court (LHC) had also granted bail to his client on basis of the medical grounds.

The lawyer said that a request was filed to the session court seeking to form a medical board, adding that although they welcomed the medical board but there was no need of it.

Special Public Prosecutor Rizwan Abbasi said that nine other bail petitions were also pending in the same case.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had stated that it did not require arrests to the extent of these petitioners, he said, adding that the banking court had confirmed the bails of three bank employees in it.

The prosecutor said that the court had directed Imran Khan to appear before it, submit surety bonds and join the investigation process.

The petitioner neither joined the investigation process nor he appeared before the concern court, he said.

He further said that the medical reports of Imran Khan were taken from his own hospital which were not enough to grant relief to the accused.

Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri said that the trial court had given exemption from appearance to Imran Khan nine times, adding that whether the prosecution had challenged any of the order.

The prosecutor said that the court had never asked PTI's chief to arrive through walk instead the accused was directed to at least reach outside the court.

He requested the court to direct the petitioner to appear before the concern court till February 25.

Additional Attorney General Munawar Dogal said that it was necessary for any petitioner to appear in personal capacity to get the interim bail as per the directives of the top court.

He said that if the petitioner could appear in one court then why was he not appearing in other court.

The AAG requested the court turn down the petition of Imran Khan against the order of banking court.

Justice Jahangiri said that the petitioner had sought just exemption from appearance and requested for some time.

Justice Kayani asked that whether the Wazirabad incident was investigated and evidences were collected.

The AAG said that the medical report of the petitioner had stated that there was swelling on his injuries.

He asked for how long time this swelling would last.

Imran's lawyer said that LHC had stated that in extraordinary situation it was enough to appear before court once to get bail.

They had given three applications to FIA to involve them in investigation but it was not done.

The lawyer said Imran Khan would appear in the baking court before March 3.

After this, the court ordered Imran Khan to appear before the concern court till February 28, and stopped the banking court to take decision on his bail case till that.

