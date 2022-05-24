The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday conditioned the arrest of anchorperson Imran Riaz Khan with its approval and instructed the Secretary Interior to submit details of cases filed against him from across the country

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case filed by Imran Riaz Khan against the first information reports registered against him.

On the court's query, the petitioner's lawyer said one of the complainants was a drug dealer, against whom 16 cases were registered.

The chief justice observed that Imran Riaz Khan was a critic of the IHC. The court always worked under law, he added.

He asked whether Imran Riaz Khan was satisfied about his court. To this, the anchorperson answered in yes.

The court clubbed the case with identical cases of other journalists and adjourned it till May 30.